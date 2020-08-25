James L. "Jim" Dunlap, 70, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 11, 1949, in Tonawanda, New York, a son of the late Hazel E. (Bell) and Daniel Dunlap.
On Sept. 4, 1971, he married Barbara H. (Harl) Dunlap, who survives.
Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney. He served as a Certified Lay Minister, taught the Senior Sunday School Class and enjoyed singing in the Cantata.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and continued his studies at the Ohio Institute of Technology, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Automatic Data Processing and repaired Hardframe computers.
Jim was forever a coach. He enjoyed working with and teaching sports. Baseball was his favorite sport, but he also coached football, volleyball and softball.
He was the current president of the Punxsutawney Lions Club and was also chosen as the Lion of the Year for 2018 to 2019. He previously served as post commander for the VFW and was a member of the American Legion. Jim was also a former Elk Run volunteer firefighter.
Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Ara Dunlap and wife Tammy of Lancaster, Todd Dunlap and wife Jill of Richmond, Virginia, and Chad Dunlap and wife Amanda of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren, Austin and Laney, Cannon and Chord, and Jackson and Madison; two sisters, Joan (Dunlap) Reasinger and husband Garry of Pittsburgh and Cheryl (Dunlap) Clark and husband Jerry of DuBois; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Jane Harl of Punxsutawney; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney, officiated by Pastor Steve Gruver.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Rossiter American Legion No. 582, VFW Post 2076, or in honor of Jim, go play catch with a child.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.