James Michael "Mick" Depp, 73, of 119 Cypress St., Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Punxsutawney on Nov. 1, 1946, to the late James M. Depp and wife Betty Lou Scava Depp.
Mick was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School, where he was act-ively involved in sports and received many awards for his achievements in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduation in 1964, he received a football scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh, where he continued his education.
After receiving his degree in economics from Pitt, he was offered a chance to play for a Florida Southern Pro football team, which he did until he received a career-ending injury. He then entered the business field as an investment banker, which led him to travel to several states and then settle in Sun Valley-Ketchum Idaho for many years. In 2008, he returned to Punxsutawney.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou "Betts" Depp; three brothers, Norman Richard Depp and wife Dar of Rockwall, Texas, Douglas M. Depp and wife Wendy of Punxsutawney, and Philip D. Depp and Peggy Young of Punxsutawney; two nephews, Scott Depp and Alex Depp; one niece, Rebecca Depp Zinzella; three great-nephews, Braden, Ethan and Dylan Depp; and two great-nieces; Adel and Francesca Zinzella.
Friends will be received from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will follow at the First English Lutheran Church at 2 p.m., with Pastor Russ Crouthamel officiating. Private interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 104 N. Gilpin St., Punxsutawney; the ; or to the . Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019