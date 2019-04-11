James R. Manco, age 75, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Punxsutawney on Nov. 30, 1943, a son of the late Santo and Frances Caridi Manco.

James was a 1961 graduate of Ss. Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic High School. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Carnegie College in Cleveland, Ohio. James retired from Verizon Phone Company.

James was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church for more than 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Patrick Manco; his first wife, Carol Manco in 2004; and his second wife Maria M. Manco, in 2016.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Kevin) Hall, and their children, Emily, Ashley and Grace; a son, Kevin Manco; two step-sons, Dale (Kiesha) Vernick and Robert (Stella) Vernick, and their children, Baron and Camelia; and a sister, Joann (Tom) Kujawa and their children, Christopher, Maria and Joseph.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St. (at Powell Avenue), Erie, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or the .

Condolences may be made at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary