James R. Steele, 77, Delavan, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his home with his wife and family at his side.

Jim was born on Jan. 17, 1942, in Titusville, to Walter and Twila (Hoover) Steele.

Jim graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1959. Jim served his country in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1963.

He married Shirley Schmid on Oct. 26, 1963, at the First Methodist Church, Whitewater, Wisconsin.

Jim worked for 41 years at the John Deere dealership in Janesville under four different owners. Jim started fixing things at a very young age and never stopped fixing things. He was a "Mister- Fix-It" person and could fix most anything. Jim was everyone's go-to person. He was a very talented man people looked to for help. Jim also restored five different tractors and lined them up every summer on his front lawn. Jim and Shirley loved to travel to antique tractor shows and tractor pulls. In their earlier years, a lot of time was spent snowmobiling, boating and fishing.

He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 55 years; sister Peggy Anthony, Rochester Mills; and sisters-in-law Elaine Steele, Pat Schmid and Marlene (Al) Duerst.

He was a special and much-loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, Tim Anthony of Texas, Sarah Rising, Ed Anthony, Barb Anthony of Pennsylvania Robin Kirk, Steve Steele of Pennsylvania, Scott Steele of California, Linda Schmid of Indiana, David Schmid of Colorado, Randy Schmid, Eileen Schmid, Russ Schmid, and Debbie Johnson of Wisconsin, Doug Abdeil of Australia, Melody Duerst, Melinda Hatteberg and Char Asperheim of Wisconsin. He is further survived by numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William and Robert Steele, and nephew Tommy Steele.

Per Jim's request, there will not be any services.

Burial will take place at a later date in the Richmond Cemetery.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 23, 2019