James "Jim" Richard Lindermuth, age 70, of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Jim was born on June 9, 1949, in Punxsutawney. He was the son of the late Bernice (Dobson) Lindermuth and Richard Lindermuth. Jim was a 1967 graduate from Brookville Area High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army on May 7, 1968. During his time in the service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal and the Purple Heart. Jim proudly served our country for two years until he was honorably discharged on April 9, 1970.

After the service, he began working for Brockway Glass for a few years until he transferred to Owens Illinois, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 2004.

On Aug. 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Sandra Diane (Schuckers) Lindermuth in Brookville.

Jim was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, White Oak Golf Course in Dayton and the American Legion in Brookville.

His life outside of family and work consisted of golfing and hunting. Jim was a man who could make anyone laugh. His smile was infectious. Jim was loved by many and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra D. Lindermuth; son Jeffrey J. Lindermuth; and grandsons Bailey J. Lindermuth and Brennan P. Lindermuth. He also leaves three brothers, Glenn (Dawn) Lindermuth of Florida, Paul (Pam) Lindermuth of Brookville and Barney (Kim) Lindermuth of Brookville; brother-in-law Ronald (Trudy) Schukers of Nevada; daughter-in-law Shawna Lindermuth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Hetrick.

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Jim to the Roseville Independent Chapel, Ezra Fund.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, Ltd. 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A second opportunity for viewing will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Chateau d'Argy, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment will take place at the Meade Chapel Cemetery, Jefferson County.

Online condolences and other information can be found at www.mckinneydargy.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 3, 2019