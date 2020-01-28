|
Jamie Lynn Miller, 43, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 23, 1976, to Donald Guy and Patricia Ann (Neal) Horner in Punxsutawney.
Jamie was employed as a medical transcriptionist for Acusis Transcription Service, LLC. She had an associate's degree in specialized business from DuBois Business College. She had recently graduated with honors from Westmoreland County Community College, where she earned her associate of applied science degree, a degree in nursing and had been recognized and complimented for her academic achievements by making both the Dean's List and the President's List. She received her official certification as a registered nurse in June of 2018, and had been making plans to start a new job as a surgical nurse at WVU Medicine in West Virginia.
Jamie enjoyed helping others, caring for animals, listening to various types of music, watching movies, spending time at the beach, swimming, going for walks, traveling, vacationing and spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by husband Edward S. Miller of Anita; brothers Robert A. Horner and Brian K. Horner of Punxsutawney; sister-in-law Patricia E. Horner of Punxsutawney; mother-in-law Diana Miller of Anita; niece Hayley Horner; nephew Matthew Horner; an uncle, several aunts, numerous cousins and friends; and her canine companion, Molly.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia A. Horner; her father, Donald G. "Guy" Horner; and her special uncle, Bill Neal.
Friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 31, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Burial will be private at the Oliveburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or .
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020