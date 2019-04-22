Resources More Obituaries for Jane Spak Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Ann Spak

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane Ann Spak, 90, of Reynoldsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was born in Reynoldsville on Nov. 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Leo Curtis and Mary Cathryn (Hetrick) Biggie.

On Aug. 8, 1947, she married Nicholas Spak; they enjoyed 41 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1989.

Jane was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville. She was a woman of great faith and devotion. She watched Mass and prayed the Rosary daily.

She worked at the Punxsutawney Area High School cafeteria for over 15 years; she also served at Jenks Hill Elementary School. She loved interacting with the children and coworkers. Jane loved to work; she always worked hard and took pride in getting things accomplished.

Her enjoyments were her family; she is quoted saying that she has had "a good life" and raised a nice family. She liked to go camping and watch the Steelers, the Pirates, and Penn State. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by five daughters, Mary Cathryn Bailey and husband Kenneth of DuBois, Nickie Ann Smith and husband Joseph of Davenport, Florida, Irene Rita Mennetti and husband Robert of Punxsutawney, Jane Ann Petrick and husband Michael of Punxsutawney and Ann Marie Burkett and husband Kevin of Reynoldsville; 13 grandchildren, Melanie (Eric) Kiehlmeier of DuBois, Carrie Bailey of DuBois, Diane (Adam) Holzman of Oviedo, Florida, Doug Smith of Coraopolis, Bradley Smith of Davenport, Florida, Elizabeth (Doug) Mohney of DuBois, James Petrick of Punxsutawney, Nicholas (Sheena) Smelko of Delancey, Curtis (Josie) Smelko of Punxsutawney, Steven (Jessica) Smelko of Shippenville, Jordan Burkett and Josh Skaggs of DuBois, and Jaelene (Emily) Burkett of Girard, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, Samantha and Isabella Holzman, Logan and Caleigh Smelko, and Arden and Mason Mohney; one brother, Leo J. Biggie of North Carolina; and three sisters, Mary Margaret Young of Punxsutawney, Adda Meterko of Delancey and Kay Troutman of Punxsutawney.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son in-law Deborah and Donald Smelko, granddaughter Katelynn Smelko, sister Rita Spack and brother John D. Biggie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A Parastas service will be held at 4 p.m. at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in Sykesville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Vasyl Banyk officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville.

