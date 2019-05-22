Janet Diane Penner, 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019, after spending her last days at St. Francis Hospital and Tiffany Square Nursing Home in Grand Island, Nebraska.



Celebration of life services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Grand Island. Pastor John Hays will officiate. Inurnment will follow at 3 p.m. in the First Mennonite Cemetery at Beatrice, with the Rev. Arnold Rhodes officiating.



All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



Janet was born July 10, 1935, to James B. and Mary (Heemer) Rhodes in Punxsutawney, and graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1953.



After marrying Donald D. Penner on March 31, 1956, they moved to Beatrice, Nebraska, where they farmed for 25 years. They were married 63 years until his death in 2017. In 1961, they were blessed to adopt Jeffrey D. Penner and in 1966 Dianne D. Penner.



In the early years of their marriage, Janet worked for the Beatrice State Developmental Center. They were members of the 1st Mennonite Church in Beatrice, Nebraska, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and was active in Ladies Aide. They then transferred their membership to the Jansen Bible Church. While in Beatrice, she was a 4-H leader of Riverview Jr. Homemakers and was active in the Riverview Extension Club and the KTQ club. She enjoyed reading and hand sewing.



After their moving to Madison, Nebraska, in 1978, Janet began working for Walmart. After they moved to Grand Island, she continued working for Walmart before retiring in 2011.



She is survived by her children, Jeff (Heather) from Hyannis, Nebraska, and Dianne from Etowah, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Josh, Amanda, Kate (Justin Gilson) and Caleb; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Arnold Rhodes, sister, Audrey (Samuel) Mahle, and sister-in-law Jan Ober, all from Pennsylvania, and her canine companion Gracie.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, brother James and sisters-in-law Sharon Rhodes and Gloria Rhodes.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Baptist Church in Grand Island and Child Saving Institute in Omaha.



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 23, 2019