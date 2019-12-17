|
Janet Raye Surloff, 76, Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
She was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Adrian Hospital in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Mary Grace (Baun) and Raybern C. Noerr.
Janet was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.
In 1965, she married Jerry C. Surloff; they divorced in 1976, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 1984.
Early on, Janet dedicated her life as a full-time wife and mother. When she returned to Punxsutawney in 1979, she worked at Wise Eyes and Royal Optical as an optician/manager. She moved to Florida in 1999 and continued her work as an optician at Vision Works in Lake Worth, Florida.
She is survived by two sons, Troy Surloff and wife Jaclyn of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Todd Surloff and wife Jill of Johnstown; six grandchildren, Troy Jr., Trenton, Jacob and Jared of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Jadin and Jared Surloff of Johnstown; a niece, Nannette Williams and husband Rodnee of Altoona; a great-nephew, Ryan Williams, and great-niece Heather Morder and husband Franklin, both of Altoona; and great-great-niece and -nephews Aiden, Elizabeth and Noah Morder all of Altoona.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Allen Surloff; her beloved sister, Dorene, and brother-in-law Douglas Hunter, both in 2018; and infant nephew Bradley L. Hunter.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday Dec. 20, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Joe Spack.
Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019