Janice Eileen Hodgson, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born in Ligonier, Westmoreland County, on Jan. 5, 1945, the daughter of the late Lyman John Pritts and Virginia (Smith) Pritts.
On Aug. 5, 1967, she married John "Jack" Norland Hodgson, Jr. Together, they enjoyed 52 wonderful years of marriage.
She was a great homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and her home. Her focus was on caring for and raising her daughters. She also began babysitting a little baby girl who later became like a third daughter to her.
Janice was very actively involved in many aspects of volunteering, a few of which include the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days for many years, Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Jackson Theater at the Community Center.
She enjoyed taking walks with her friends and daughter Amy. She walked all over Elk Run and the surrounding area, all while catching up on the events of the day.
In addition to her husband "Jack," she is survived by two daughters, Amy Williams and husband Bruce of Punxsutawney, and Stacy Skarbek and husband John of Reynoldsville; a special woman she loved like a daughter, Rebecca Inman Sanders and husband Paul of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicole Williams and Jerry Cary of Punxsutawney, Devin Williams and wife Bobbi Sue of DuBois, Brycen Skarbek and Johnna Skarbek; one great granddaughter, Angeline Cary; and one brother, Harold Pritts and wife Helen of Jonesville, Ohio.
There will be no viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Janice's memory to Lisa's Ladybugs, P.O. Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 3 to May 4, 2020.