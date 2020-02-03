|
|
Jean Trithart, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Evergreen Assisted Living in Washington, Pa.
She was born in 1923 in Clymer, the oldest daughter of Max E. Sprow and Jannetta J. (Conrad) Sprow.
Jean was a 1940 graduate of Punxsutawney High School.
She was a lifelong member of the Cloe United Methodist Church, serving as the church organist well into her 80s. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
On April 1, 1944, in Trenton, New Jersey, she married the love of her life, Keith P. Trithart. He preceded her in death in 1976.
Jean worked for many years as the bookkeeper for Bowser Trucking, which later became Taynton Truck in Punxsutawney.
In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and sharing the delicious treats with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Bradley and husband Paul of Washington, Pa.; two grandchildren, Tim Trithart of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Michelle Bradley Hughes and husband Tom of Kansas City, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Ella Trithart, Sawyer Trithart, Carter Hughes and Bryce Hughes; and two nephews, Bill and Jim Lasher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Keith; her son, Ronald Trithart; and her only sibling, Lois Lasher.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, officiated by Pastor Charles Prevot.
Interment will follow at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Jean's memory to Cloe United Methodist Church or Gateway Hospice 9380 McKnight Rd., 201 Arcadia Court, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020