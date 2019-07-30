|
Jean Vivetta Adams, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home.
She was born on June 29, 1923, in Frostburg, one of 16 children of the late Quintin Merle and Elva Pearl (Young) Milliron. She became the wife of Reed R. Adams. He preceded her in death.
Jean worked at Sportswear for many years; she was still working when the plant finally closed its doors for business. She had also worked at Sylvania in Brookville.
She was a member of Missionary Alliance Church in Punxsutawney. She loved to be involved with the children of the church through being a nursery leader and Sunday School teacher. Her faith in the Lord was strong, and she felt led for every decision made in her daily life. Her kindness and peaceful demeanor were evident by the smile on her face for everyone she met.
Jean grew up on a farm outside of Frostburg, one of many children of the Milliron family. She learned to work hard, live on little and want for nothing early in life, a lesson that remained with her all of her 96 years. As a young girl, she helped pick blueberries and strawberries, and her father would take the produce to St. Marys to sell. Jean was known for making one of "the best blueberry pies" around, and she was quick to bake one for anyone who mentioned that they wanted one.
She loved her family and had a great love her grandchildren, who in turn loved her dearly and spent as much time as possible with her.
Jean outlived all of her huge family except one son, Glenn H. Adams of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren, Retta Cebulskie and husband Bill of Reynoldsville, Brenda Swineford of New Bethlehem, Kim Evans and husband Boyce of Mayport, Gary Gruver, Jr.
and wife Angie of Mayport, Merle F. Wazelle of Knoxdale, Steve Gruver of Mayport, and Deborah K. Wazelle of Knoxdale; 24 great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five children, Reed R. Adams, Charles F. Adams, Dale Adams, Loretta Wazelle and Carrie Gruver; six brothers, Frank, Emden, Bob, Dallas, Forest and Gerald Milliron; nine sisters, Thelma Hazlett, Edna Reed, Veva Mohney, Hazel Adams, Linda Burkett, Doris Powell, Mabel Coleman, and infants Virginia and Bernice Milliron.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Guy Felmlee. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Frostburg.
