Jeanne Lundy Lake, age 74, of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington, New Jersey.
Born and raised in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late John and Caroline Lundy.
Jeanne lived in Jamaica, Washington D.C., Waltham, Massachusetts, and Redding, Connecticut, before moving to Whitehouse Station in 1982.
She graduated from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts, with a B.S. degree in biology.
Jeanne was a long-time member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Lebanon.
She worked as system engineer at IBM, a technical writer in Bel Labs and consulting services for various other technology companies.
In her younger years, Jeanne was awarded the Gold Star in Girl Scouts, was the head majorette in her high school marching band and was a Rainbow Worthy Advisor. She loved spending time at the beach with her children and collecting seashells. She had a passion for nature and trees and enjoyed science fiction.
Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Richard; her son, Sheehan Lake of Vermont; her daughter, Kelley J. Lake of Woodstock, New York; her stepson, Richard D. Lake, Jr., of Philadelphia; and her two brothers, Jeff Lundy of Punxsutawney and John "Jack" Lundy of Jacksonville, Florida.
A funeral service was held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.
The service can be viewed online through a link at https://kearnsfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/1436/Jeanne-Lake/obituary.html.
All other services will be private.