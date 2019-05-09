Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Tyger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Ray Tyger


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Ray Tyger Obituary
Jeffrey Ray Tyger, 55, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.
Jeffrey was born Feb. 20, 1964, in Punxsutawney, to the late Byron and Carol (Ott) Tyger.
On Aug. 12, 1995, he married his wife, Melda (Rickard) Tyger of Punxsutawney. Melda had two children Jeffery loved and considered his own, Richard Outman, Jr. and wife Tasha of Olean, New York, and April Bush and husband Jeff of Punxsutawney, along with four grandchildren, Logan and Bailey Bush and Serus and Jassica Outman, as well as several other step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Jeffrey was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and loved collecting comic books in his spare time.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with VNA Hospice Chaplin Lori Parks officiating.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now