Jeffrey Ray Tyger, 55, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.

Jeffrey was born Feb. 20, 1964, in Punxsutawney, to the late Byron and Carol (Ott) Tyger.

On Aug. 12, 1995, he married his wife, Melda (Rickard) Tyger of Punxsutawney. Melda had two children Jeffery loved and considered his own, Richard Outman, Jr. and wife Tasha of Olean, New York, and April Bush and husband Jeff of Punxsutawney, along with four grandchildren, Logan and Bailey Bush and Serus and Jassica Outman, as well as several other step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

Jeffrey was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and loved collecting comic books in his spare time.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with VNA Hospice Chaplin Lori Parks officiating.

Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 10 to May 11, 2019