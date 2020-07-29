Jeremy Scott Meanor, 35, of Punxsutawney, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was at home with his dad in Chester, Virginia, at the time of his passing.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Al and Nancy Meanor of Punxsutawney, and Irvin (Buck) and Bonnie Foltz of Reynoldsville.
He is survived by his beloved son, Tristan. He's also survived by Lelia Jones, the love of his life; his mother, Debra Meanor, and his father, Christopher Meanor. Additionally, he's survived by his sister, Kristin Meanor; his brothers, Jason Meanor and wife Danielle, as well as Justin Meanor and wife Amanda. Also surviving are five nieces and two nephews.
Jeremy was a fun-loving, tender-hearted soul who touched each person he met with his smile, warmth and good deeds. He genuinely cared for others and would go out of his way to help in any way he could. Jeremy was also a hard worker, from his early years playing baseball to his positions in the service industry.
Jeremy was trained in forestry and carpentry just out of high school. He then pursued a Precision Machining Technology Certification at John Tyler Community College, attaining honor roll status and a position at Proform Powder Metals.
He was also a boot camp honor graduate and team leader. Jeremy's highest calling was as a loving and dedicated father. He spent considerable time with his son, Tristan, loving, laughing and caring for him. Family time was most important to Jeremy. His many dear friends and family will miss Jeremy's singing, dancing and daily expressions of kindness.
Jeremy's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Fait Funeral Home. Visitors are asked to please bring and wear a mask or face covering as per orders of Gov. Wolf. The funeral home is also reserving the right to limit the number of visitors per a given time period, as per government orders. All visitors will have the opportunity to view Jeremy and visit with his family.
A Saturday funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Punxsutawney Alliance Church, 1307 S. Main St. Ext., Punxsutawney. Additional visitation time will be held at the church between 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the funeral service.
A private burial will be held after the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to https://www.gofundme.com/f/yffjct-help-for-tristan.
Condolences for Jeremy's family may be left on the website of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.