|
|
Jerry Lee Kunselman of Ringgold passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver, Pa.
Born on Oct. 28, 1955, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Doris Kunselman (Himes) of Ringgold and the late Harold B. (Skip) Kunselman. Surviving is his son Todd (Alicia), sister Carol (Don) DeFoor, brother Ronald (Kathy), and grandchildren Jordyn and Ryan.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly.
Jerry was a truck driver for Mitchell Trucking, working in the coal industry for the majority of his career. He also was an operator/laborer for Smith Farms near Punxsutawney. He was a member of the New Bethlehem PA Lions Club for 30-plus years and a fireman/EMT for the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Company.
He moved to Beaver, Pa., in order to be closer to his son and grandchildren in 2010. He enjoyed cherry cigars, Pepsi Cola, romantic comedies and long drives on country roads.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial luncheon on Jan. 11, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ringgold Area Volunteer Firehall (163 Firehall Rd., Ringgold, PA 15770).
Internment will be in the Ringgold United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to any of the following organizations: American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial), PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; the Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, 163 Firehall Rd., Box 141 Ringgold, PA 15770; or Lions Club International Foundation (https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate), Department 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122-4547.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 22, 2019