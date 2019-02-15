Jerry R. Pierce, Sr., 70 of Punxsutawney, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

Jerry was born Sept. 15, 1948, in Brookville to the late Robert and Ruth (Buck) Pierce.

He worked many years for Asplundh before he began the Pierce Tree Service, which he ran for several years.

He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and enjoyed adding to his collectibles.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Annamae Pierce; five children, Jerry Pierce, Jr., Kevin Pierce and wife Christina, David Pierce, Christine Pierce and companion Mike Sharp, and Christian Pierce and wife Rose; one brother, Sam Reitz; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by one son, Floyd Pierce; one grandson, Adam Pierce; seven brothers, Jake, Floyd, Bill, John, Wade, Pat and Pete Reitz; five sisters, Dorothy Swartz, Helen Keller, Joyce Heckendorn, Jean Young and Ruth Young; and his mother-in-law, Sophie Waltman.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Lt. Dawn Carter officiating. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary