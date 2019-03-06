On March 4, 2019, Jerry W. Peterson of DuBois, passed away at age 62.



Jerry was born on Aug. 31, 1956.



He was a longtime district manager of a major insurance firm. Jerry was an outdoorsman, carpenter, avid dart player, story teller extraordinaire and philanthropist.



One of his favorite quotes was, "What you withhold diminished; what you share multiplies."



Jerry will be sadly missed by all.



Jerry is survived by his parents, John and Beverly (Ord) Peterson; two brothers, Gary (Vicki) Peterson and Brian Peterson, all of DuBois; his wife, Robin L. Peterson; step-children Reece Matthew and Randi (Rory) Hunter; and a granddaughter, Audrey R. Matthew.



A time of gathering will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the Treasure Lake Church. Following the gathering, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dick Whitaker officiating.



Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.



If you wish, donations may be made to the , 108R North 2nd St. Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 or to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.



Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary