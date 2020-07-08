1/
Joanne M. Garrett
1947 - 2020
Joanne M. Garrett, 73, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, June 19, 2020, with her son by her side under Hospice Services at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born Feb. 12, 1947, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Genevieve and Francis Zak.

Joanne was a self-employed artist who had a passion for painting wildflowers, rural landscapes and all things Punxsutawney.

She is survived by her son Benjamin Garrett and his wife Lorraine; two daughters, Valerie and Nicole; a brother, James Zak, and a sister, Lorraine Lunzer of Minnesota.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Janovsky, and longtime companion Don Schenkemeyer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
