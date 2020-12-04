1/1
Joel Edward Bundy
Joel Edward Bundy, age 58, of DuBois, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
On July 9, 1982, he married Barbara Ann Frantz Bundy. She survives. Joel is also survived by two daughters, Sara Ann Bundy of DuBois and Rebecca Ann Thumma and husband William, and two grandchildren, Jackson and Allison.
Joel was a lifelong logger and loved being in the woods. Following teaching as a paraprofessional at Jeff Tech Lumbering, Joel was the owner/operator of J.E.B Hauling with his log truck.
He loved spending time with the center of his world, his family, where he was lovingly known once as Dad, and now and forever as Papa.
He enjoyed being a "self-proclaimed" comedian to everyone, but was lovingly told by his family not to quit his day job.
Joel was an avid mechanic and could fix anything. He loved working on Sara's monster truck and was her biggest fan.
Joel enjoyed hunting, blacksmithing and wood working, and he never gave up "playing in the dirt," making multiple small "strip jobs" with his skid steer across the family's properties.
He cherished and loved his Amish brothers, who grew into his second family.
There will be no public visitation, and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his scholarship trust for his grandchildren to First Commonwealth Bank, c/o Rebecca Brubaker, 5 N. Main St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
December 4, 2020
Will miss you my friend
Jeff Hunter
Friend
