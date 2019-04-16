|
|
John Andrew Vasbinder, 72, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away April 6, 2019, with his wife and daughter at his side.
John was born Dec. 27, 1946, to the late John and Leona (Baranick) Vasbinder.
John graduated from the SS.C.D. High School Class of 1964 in Punxsutawney and had a successful career in computer programming.
John is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; his daughter, Mary Smith and husband Jordan, and their three children, Abbi, Caitlyn and Chloe of Jenks, Oklahoma; and Ruth's three sons and their children (John, Meagan, Lyle, Janey and Mackenzie). He also leaves his sister, Joan and husband William Philips of Punxsutawney; a niece and two nephews in Michigan, Joyce Harmon (husband Ron), Larry Phillips (wife Missy) and Mike Phillips (wife Cathy); and also a very special aunt, Annabelle Dambrosia of Punxsutawney.
John's daughter, Barbara Anne, preceded him in death in 2010.
A graveside service at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 17, 2019