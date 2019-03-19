John Bernard "Jack" Mosier, 85, passed away on March 18, 2019, in Johnstown.

Jack was born on Oct. 3, 1933. He was an athlete, mason, socialite, railroader and an accomplished handyman. Jack grew up in Anita with his younger brother, Dan, where they lent many an afternoon to helping out at the Mosier's General Store.

Jack had a workshop with nearly every tool known to man. He spent much of his retired life making and fixing things for his friends and family. One of his legacies is teaching his daughters and granddaughters woodworking, plumbing and electrical and automotive skills.

The women in his life are numerous, and he was surrounded by strong, independent women. He married a girl from Punxsy 59 years ago, named Judy Richards, six years his junior. Together, they had three daughters, Jan, Jo and Jill, who had Jack's four granddaughters, Jordy, Jamie, Hayley and Jensen. Good living for Jack was visiting his children and grandchildren and, of course, fixing things for them.

Jack was a lifelong railroader and proud of it. He was hired by the B&O Railroad in 1953 after leaving Penn State, DuBois, when it became evident that he would have to take Spanish classes. Jack rose to the level of trainmaster. When given the opportunity to retire early in 1991, he didn't hesitate. After all, this would give him more time to visit his friends and family.

Jack loved to reminisce about driving a train or being called to deal with a derailment. Jack traveled extensively. He beat a path between Johnstown, Punxsy, PK Camp and Lititz. The Punxsutawney and Kittan-ning Camp or PK Camp was especially important to Jack. He loved to go for the first day of buck or trout, mostly to harass his friends, eat good food, fix something or spend time with his nephew, Bill. Periodically, his wife or daughters would convince him to travel to exotic locales such as Ocean City, Disney World, DC or Niagara Falls.

In spite of a long lineage of genetic predisposition to introversion, Jack was very social. He was always looking to meet with friends and family, whether it was attending Punxsutawney High School reunions or railroader lunches.

Jack loved sports, especially baseball, once trying out for the Pirates at Forbes Field. He instilled a deep competitiveness and work ethic in his girls. In part because of this, his daughters were well-known in the community as top athletes in both high school and college.

Family will receive visitors at the Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane (Richland), Johnstown from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.

Jack will take his last ride to Punxsy on Saturday to be interred at Circle Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, consider giving donations to the Alzheimer's Fund-Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, New York 10017, or www.alzinfo.org.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 20, 2019