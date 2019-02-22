Resources More Obituaries for John Shea Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Bernard Shea

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Bernard Shea, 88, of Fairview Avenue, Punxsutawney, died peacefully at his home on Feb. 21.

Born Jan. 31, 1931, in Olean, New York, he was raised in McKean County, where he enjoyed the hunting and fishing afforded to the Allegheny National Forest area.

John started working shortly after his father died when he was eight years old, delivering newspapers to help support his widowed mother and younger brother. He attended the Coyne Electrical school in Chicago and was very involved in helping roll out digital switching technology for the telephone industry, and also oversaw the team installing the first AT&T 5ESS switch in the nation in Bradford.

John retired in 1987 with 37 years of service with AT&T/Bell of Pennsylvania, where he served in several positions, lastly as manager of switching services in DuBois. The Sheas resided in Punxsutawney, Kane, New Castle and DuBois, with the previous 25 years wintering in Florida.

John was always proud of his service to the Kane Fire Department, where he served for about 20 years in roles such as rescue chief, assistant fire chief and president of the Fire Association. He worked to help consolidate the Kane Fire Department into one station. He was involved in the rescue and recovery efforts of Allegheny Airlines Flights 736 and 737 of 1968 that crashed at the Bradford airport. He was also a former president of the Rotary Club, a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a former member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Raphael's and St. Callistus in McKean County.

He was a scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council. During his scouting tenure, six of his scouts achieved the Boy Scouts' highest honor by achieving their Eagle Scout rank, including his son, John Martin. He oversaw the council's trips to Philmont, New Mexico, to the National Scout Ranch.

John served terms on the Treasure Lake Property Owner's Association board of directors and worked as the director of operations there post-retirement. John was instrumental in the original group of six that started the Tri-County Church in DuBois and in his later years was active in the Church of God denomination. His family were all involved in Whitehall Camp of Emlenton.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Feb. 16 marked the 67th wedding anniversary to his wife Dora E. (Pentz), who survives. He is also survived by four children, John Martin (Ronda) of Summerfield, Florida, Karen Watson (Tom) of Rochester, New York, Michael (Marci) of Waynesboro, and Patrick (Jaralyn) of Punxsutawney, as well as 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Shea, in 1939; his mother, Helen Sweeney Shea, in 2002; his brother Thomas, a Vietnam veteran, in 1972; and an infant daughter, Jane.

The loss of Mr. Shea will be borne deeply by his entire family, especially his loving wife, four children, 13 grandchildren and 28-great grandchildren. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 23, 2019