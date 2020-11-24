Reverend Fr. John C. Horosky, age 80, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Rev. Horosky was born April 17, 1939, in Canonsburg. He was a son of the late John Horosky and Josephine (Zennay) Horosky.
He served his priesthood at St. Peter & Paul in Moundsville, West Virginia, The Nativity of St. John in Philipsburg and St. John the Divine in Monesson for 22 years. He was the treasurer of the Mon Valley Deanery and Secretary of the Pittsburgh Orthodox Clergy Association.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Crites and husband Jim of Washington, Pa., and Teresa McGill and husband Dr. Bradley McGill of Punxsutawney; grandchildren James Crites and wife Kaitlin, Nicole Smith and husband James, Austin Crites, Thomas McGill, Alexandria McGill and Noah McGill; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Harry Horosky of Canonsburg; and three sisters, Susan Horosky and Janet Horosky, both of Canonsburg, and Anna Cook and husband Mark of Pottsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Matushka Judith Horosky.
An Orthodox funeral service was celebrated at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Canonsburg. Interment followed at Oak Springs Cemetery, Canonsburg.
The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.