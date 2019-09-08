|
John C. "Jack" Oosta, 52, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
"Jack," as he was known to his family, was born on Dec. 5, 1966, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
After graduating from Zwolle (Louisiana) High School, John served in the United States Marine Corps. John was in the trucking business for many years and was working for Midwest Sandbags in Elkhart until just a few weeks ago. He loved hunting, riding four-wheelers and spending time with his daughter, Tiffany.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany L. Oosta; mother Margaret Oosta; three sisters, Kathy (Mark) Childress, Carol (Garry) Walsh and Joanie (Freddy) Dahlem; niece Caitlin Childress; nephews Garrett Walsh Jr. and Derek Bernard; four great-nephews and a great-niece; and special friends and caregivers Sherry and Jeremy Blackburn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Oosta; nephew Richard Walsh; maternal grandparents Chris and Joanie Stovall DeLaCerda and step-grandfather, Lou DeLaCerda; and paternal grandparents John and Winifred Oosta.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, with military honors by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and Elkhart Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1397. Visitation for John will follow until 8.
Cremation will follow, and he will be laid to rest in Louisiana.
Memorial donations are kindly requested to the . Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 9, 2019