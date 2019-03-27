John "Jack" David Zeedick, 85, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born on July 1, 1933, in Anita, a son of the late John Thomas and Ruth Caroline (Walker) Zeedick.

Mr. Zeedick was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1953-1957, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington and was a member of the 92nd Field Maintenance Squad. He trained as a specialist jet engine mechanic at both Shepperd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Amarillo Air Force Base in Amarillo, Texas. He was awarded the National Service Defense and Good Conduct Medals. During his enlistment, he played on the Air Force baseball team and traveled all over the world to play.

Jack worked and retired from Jefferson Wholesale Grocery; he will also be remembered by many school kids as one of the "best bus drivers" for the Punxsutawney Area School District. When Jack was not working at one of his jobs, he was busy working on his farm outside of Anita.

His enjoyments were hunting, watching the Steelers, camping and sitting outside by a fire with his family.

He is survived by one daughter, Ruth Ann Hall and husband Michael of Salamanca, New York; four grandchildren, Nicole Jacobson of Punxsutawney, Joselyn Poole and Michael Vacanti of Buffalo, New York, Bradley Poole and wife Stephanie of Salamanca, New York, and Lauren Poole of Salamanca, New York; six great-grandchildren, Taylor Miller, Ellie Skinner, Elijah George, Trey Homan, Attean John and Arabella Vacanti; son in-law David Walker of Punxsutawney; nieces Mary Jo Zeedick of Punxsutawney and Tammy Scott of Glen Campbell; and nephew Tommy Zeedick of Punxsutawney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jacqueline Diane Walker and his dear brother, Thomas Richard Zeedick.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Carole Bergman. Military honors will be accorded by the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be at Morningside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary