John E. (Jack) Long, 95, of Punxsutawney, died at his home on Sept. 28, 2020.
He was the son of Nellie (Jones) Long and Daniel Long Jr. and was the last of his family.
On June 18, 1958, he married the former Doree Hetrick of Coolspring, Pa.
John attended the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church, where he held the title of Church Treasurer.
By trade, Mr. Long was a watchmaker/engraver. He was employed by Paul Beatty Jewelers in Punxsy for a period of 58 years.
His surviving relatives include two children: a son, J. Craig Long and wife Peri of Home, Pa., and a daughter, Holly L. Fenk and husband Chris of Mogadore, Ohio. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Dr. Jamie R. Long of Curwensville, Lauren L. Pardee of Marion Center, Kevin D. Fenk and wife Kimberly of Columbus, Ohio, and Erin M. Fenk of Mogadore, Ohio. Additionally, he is survived by two great-grandchildren, Austin Michael Pardee and Lilyana Reese Pardee. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by his sister, M. Eleanor Walker.
Mr. Long was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, working as a combat engineer. He served in the U.S. and in Europe during World War II from 1943 through 1946.
During his younger years, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He especially loved bow hunting. As of recent years, he enjoyed his one or two fishing trips to Canada ever year, accompanied by his family. His first trip to Canada was in 1957.
His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
John's funeral care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St. in Punxsutawney.
Friends will be received for visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 4 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a military veteran honor guard ceremony.
At the request of the family, final burial will be private at Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Condolence messages to the family may be sent to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.