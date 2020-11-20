John Gaston, 76, passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at his home in Fairbanks, Alaska, with his wife, Helen, by his side. He fought a long battle with cancer.
He was born Nov. 9, 1944 in Rochester Mills to Ora Armstrong and Layard Gaston.
He fondly shared many memories of his growing up on the family farm, including his adventures in raising hogs, ice skating on the creek and other shenanigans with his brothers, cousins and neighbors.
After graduating high school, he moved to Virginia where he met his wife, Barbara Shilling. They married in 1966 and soon after moved west to Idaho and Nevada. In 1975 he moved to Alaska to work on the Trans Alaska oil pipeline. The family followed in 1976. Shortly after, he opened his own business, Industrial Machine Shop. He operated the shop until he was too sick to work.
He married his wife, Helen, in 2005.
He enjoyed the great state of Alaska and all it has to offer, especially gold prospecting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Wissman; a son, Patrick Gaston; daughters Valerie Gilligan and Bonnie Emery; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers Ed Gaston, Al Gaston, Huck Gaston, Charlie Gaston, George Gaston, Nick Gaston and Vince Gaston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dan Gaston and sisters Jeanne Fox and Ilene Calhoun.
He will be buried at 2 p.m. Monday at Pine Cemetery, Rochester Mills. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
