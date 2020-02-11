|
John L. Shick, 64, of Ringgold, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 18, 1955, in Spokane, Washington, he was the son of the late Williard S. and Mae C. (Raudebaugh) Shick. He married Marlene K. (Strawcutter) on Aug. 24, 1974, and she survives.
Mr. Shick proudly served his country with the United States Air Force, where he started training as an EMT, then progressed to a paramedic, and then a nurse. He worked at Jefferson Manor in Brookville and Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene, of Ringgold; four children, Catherine Simmons and husband Kofi, of Baltimore, Maryland, Eric Shick and Patrick Shick, both of Ringgold, and Michael Shick of Clearfield; a grandson, Noah Simmons; and three brothers, Glen Shick and wife Betty, of Schuyler Falls, New York, Clyde Shick and wife Joan, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Myron Shick and wife Dawn, of Rimersburg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with a short service following at 8 p.m.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 12, 2020