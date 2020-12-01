1/1
John "Jack" Laverty
1932 - 2020
John "Jack" Laverty, 88, of Longview, Texas, passed on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. A memorial service celebrating Jack's life will be held at a later date.
Jack was born on July 29, 1932, and raised in Punxsutawney by his mother, Ruth Laverty Serrian, and grandparents, Homer and Bertha Laverty.
He graduated from General Motors Institute of Technology and served eight years in the Army Reserves. Jack was a petroleum landman for many years and will be remembered by many in the Punxsutawney area, where he operated a Buick dealership.
Jack's love for his family was foremost. With a keen wit and sense of humor, he brought joy to all who knew him. He loved the Lord and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Longview.
Those left to cherish their memories of Jack include his wife, Joyce Stiver Laverty; sons Jon Laverty and wife Nancy of Rogers, Arkansas, and Scott Laverty and wife Susan of Norwalk, Connecticut; grandchildren Jason Laverty of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Heather Russell and husband Brian of White Oak, Texas, Stacy Alexander and husband Bryan of Rogers, Arkansas, Elizabeth Laverty of Norwalk, Connecticut, David Laverty and wife Paige of Norwalk, Connecticut, Sarah Devine and husband Dan of Norwalk, Connecticut, and Hannah Cortina and husband Frank of Elkton, Maryland; and great-grandchildren Avery, Jackson, Beau, Delilah and Thomas.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents; a brother, Richard; and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity, the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
