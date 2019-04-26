John Norman Burkett, 71, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, holding his beloved wife Betty's hand while also surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1947, in Punxsutawney the son of the late Joseph Howard and Violet LaRue (Dehaven) Burkett.

On Sept. 4, 1964, he married the love of his life, Betty Jane Bodenhorn. Together, they enjoyed 54 years of marriage and raised a beautiful family.

John worked as a machinist for Acme and Miller Welding until his health declined.

After he was no longer able to work, John continued to do meaningful things with his God-given talent. He was well known for being a perfectionist when wood working or leather crafting. From leather he made wallets, purses and rifle slings, among other things. In woodworking, he hand-crafted to the finest details replica trucks, cars, log trucks, vanities, airplanes, gun cabinets and cupboards. He could handcraft an airplane in a day's time and be flying it the next. He shared his passion for flying remote control airplanes by teaching many adults and kids how to fly the planes. John was talented and could fix anything.

In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by four children, Bill Burkett and wife Janet of Punxsutawney, Darlene Kniseley and husband Rodney of Knoxdale, Joe Burkett and wife Greta of Punxsutawney, and Jeff Burkett and fiancé Kim Vizza of Punxsutawney; grandchildren Lynn Young and husband Luke, Keith Kniseley and wife Emily, Holly Burkett, David Burkett and wife Markie, Kyle Burkett, Alexis Snair, Brandon Burkett, Caley Colberg and husband Daniel, Michele Burkett, Ricky Burkett, Makayla Burkett, and Jessica and Joshua Kiehl; and 15 great grandchildren.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Albion United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Joel Fugate.

Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to Albion United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary