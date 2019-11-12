Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Burial
Following Services
West Cemetery
Bristol, CT
John P. "Papa" Kuntz


1946 - 2019
John P. "Papa" Kuntz Obituary
John P. "Papa" Kuntz, 73, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
John was born in Punxsutawney, on Feb. 16, 1946. He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1965.
He was married to Donna M. (Doolittle) Kuntz for 43 years.
John is survived by his wife, five daughters, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, his sister, Nancy Haag, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Velma Kuntz; his son, Steven Roberts; his brothers, William and Ace Kuntz; his sister, Amy Walk; his son-in-law, Jeff Libby; and his grandson, Rocco Tribuzio.
Funeral services will be held in Connecticut. To leave an online message of condolence or share a memory or a photo, please visit John's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 13, 2019
