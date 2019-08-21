|
John Paul Liscinsky, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1940, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Michael George and Cecelia Francis (Hiedish) Liscinsky.
John attended Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church.
His enjoyments were spending the day golfing at the Punxsutawney Country Club and visiting with fellow golfers and friends afterwards.
John formerly owned and operated Murdock's Bar in Punxsutawney for many years. He was a friendly face and always had time to listen to a story or tell a joke while he was busy serving his patrons a cold one. He later worked for Perry and Stockdale Drilling.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Punxsutawney.
He is survived by three children, Brenda Liscinsky and husband Marc Spataro of Maryland, Brian Liscinsky and wife Katrina Krom of Georgia, and Jon Hoffman of Punxsutawney; two grandchildren, Stacey Howell and husband Adam, and Nancy Yenzi; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Michael Liscinsky and wife Kathy of Oliveburg, Ted Liscinsky and wife Linda of Punxsutawney, and Joe Liscinsky and wife Jan of Punxsutawney; and two sisters, Elizabeth Raymer of Baden, and Bertha Koza and husband Paul of Oliveburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lana Yenzi; and a sister, Martha Porter.
In accordance to John's wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the .
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 22, 2019