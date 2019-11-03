|
|
John T. Hoover, 81, of DuBois, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home.
Born May 14, 1938, in Stump Creek, he was the son of the late Edward and Evelyn (Miller) Hoover.
On Aug. 3, 1979, he married Judith Hoover in DuBois. She preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2019.
John graduated from Sandy High School and worked for the B&O Railroad for 30 years. He served as a chairman of the railroad union. John enjoyed hunting and fishing, and especially loved his dog, Jake. He was Protestant by faith.
John is survived by four daughters, Deborah (Tim) Frantz of Troutville, Laura Hoover of Monona, Wisconsin, Linda Hoover of Troutville and Sherre Hillebrand of Troutville; three grandchildren, Richard L. Frantz, April (Steven) Frantz-Roy and Derek Douglas Hillebrand; three great-grandchildren, Autumn Roy, Rocco Frantz and Rubie Frantz; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was the last member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Knarr, and his brother, Edward Hoover.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the visitation, a Service of Remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. from the funeral chapel, with Layman Donald Bair officiating. Interment will be in Sykesville Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830, or to the DuBois Public Library, 31 S. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 4, 2019