John W. Kester, 81, of Reynoldsville, passed away during the night on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, while a resident at the Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
He was born on July 1, 1939, to the late Robert E. and Susan J. (Myers) Kester in Kittanning. He attended and graduated from Kittanning High School.
He married Mary J. Burkhouse on Nov. 6, 1982; Mary preceded him in passing on June 26, 2011. John married Janet M. Murray on Sept. 28, 2013; Janet survives him.
He retired as store manager for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in Indiana, Pa. He was a member of the Old Town Beagle Club in both Kittanning and DuBois.
John could always be counted on, he offered help to anyone who needed or wanted it. He was endlessly giving and loved making peoples' lives easier, especially the lives of his many friends. John enjoyed vacationing, especially when he would go camping with his wife.
In addition to his wife, Janet, John is survived by three stepsons, Duane W. Zimmerman of DuBois, Denny A. Zimmerman of DuBois and Daryl L. Zimm-erman of DuBois; two stepdaughters, Dorothy L. Pike of West Allis, Wisconsin, and Candace J. Myers of Beaver Falls; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mary, John was preceded in passing by two sons, John Jr. and Eric H., and and one brother.
Services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Smith Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.