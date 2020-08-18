1/1
John W. Kester
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Kester, 81, of Reynoldsville, passed away during the night on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, while a resident at the Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
He was born on July 1, 1939, to the late Robert E. and Susan J. (Myers) Kester in Kittanning. He attended and graduated from Kittanning High School.
He married Mary J. Burkhouse on Nov. 6, 1982; Mary preceded him in passing on June 26, 2011. John married Janet M. Murray on Sept. 28, 2013; Janet survives him.
He retired as store manager for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in Indiana, Pa. He was a member of the Old Town Beagle Club in both Kittanning and DuBois.
John could always be counted on, he offered help to anyone who needed or wanted it. He was endlessly giving and loved making peoples' lives easier, especially the lives of his many friends. John enjoyed vacationing, especially when he would go camping with his wife.
In addition to his wife, Janet, John is survived by three stepsons, Duane W. Zimmerman of DuBois, Denny A. Zimmerman of DuBois and Daryl L. Zimm-erman of DuBois; two stepdaughters, Dorothy L. Pike of West Allis, Wisconsin, and Candace J. Myers of Beaver Falls; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mary, John was preceded in passing by two sons, John Jr. and Eric H., and and one brother.
Services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Smith Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved