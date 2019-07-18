Home

Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
John Wayne Lewis


1956 - 2019
John Wayne Lewis Obituary
John Wayne Lewis, 63, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.
He was born on April 21, 1956, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Elmer Michael and Crissie Mae (Lantz) Lewis.
John worked at Seasonal for many years; he later started his own business, known as Hot Shot Accessories.
He had a real love of cars, all cars, and particularly antique cars. He was a member of the Car Show Club, where he was proud to dis-play his car "Vintage Steel."
In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by two siblings, Kenneth Lewis and wife Pat of Painesville, Ohio, and Donna Fetterman and husband Dan of Punxsutawney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Donald and Bob Lewis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Earl Flick. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 19 to July 20, 2019
