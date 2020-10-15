Joseph Edward Krucelyak, 82, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home, after a four-month battle with congestive heart failure.
Joe was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Punxsutawney to the late Ann and Steve Krucelyak.
Joe worked for Fleck's Beverage from ages 12 to 24. He moved to Washington, D.C. in 1962, and worked two years for Giant Food and 33 years for the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority as a bus driver. After retirement in 1997, he and Jo moved to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet.
Joe was a die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates; every year, he would go to Bradenton, Florida, to enjoy watching spring training.
Surviving is his wife Jo of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; daughter Kim Krucelyak of Fairfax, Virginia; son Andy and daughter-in-law Leah of Manassas, Virginia; and one special granddaughter he called "little girl," Catherine. He leaves behind one brother, Steve Krucelyak of Punxsutawney, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William E. and Bob, and sisters Dorothy and Betty M. Brown.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, celebrated by Father Vasyl.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Cemetery fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.