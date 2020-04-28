|
Joseph Franklin Clark, 67, formerly of Reynoldsville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at home at Glendale Yearound in Flinton, Pa.
He was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 11, 1952, a son of the late Joseph Franklin Clark and Ruth (Galentine) Clark.
Mr. Clark proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
On July 6, 1974, he married his sweetheart, Kathy Lea Wright. She survives.
Joe worked as a machinist at Niagara Cutter in Reynoldsville for many years and just retired in 2016.
Following retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. His love of fishing and boating inspired him and Kathy to move to Glendale Yearound to live. He was looking forward to using his new pontoon boat with his family and fishing buddies this summer. He loved his family and just thought the world of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved his little doggies, Jack and Jill. Jill displayed her love and dedication to Joe when she stood watch over him right up until the end.
The music of the 50-60's were Joe's favorites, but Elvis Presley music topped the list of his preferences. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by two sons, Joseph Clark of Sagamore and Jason Clark and wife Jennifer of Reynoldsville; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Nova, Hunter, Kage, Sade, Payr and Landin Clark; five great-grandchildren Brelynn and Eden Peterman, Grayson and Ashton Luffey and Colton Dushac; one brother, Robert Clark and wife Karen of Reynoldsville; one sister, Darlene Mayes and husband Frank of Rochester Mills.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Poole and Joann Neal.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Online condolences may be made to www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 29, 2020