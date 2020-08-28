Joseph Herman Lanzendorfer, age 97, of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020.

He was born in Punxsutawney, home of the famous Punxsy Phil groundhog, on March 28, 1923, to the late Joseph and Rhoda (Stuart) Lanzendorfer.

He graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1941 and moved to Philadelphia to find employment. He worked as a machinist at Sun Ship in Chester. He later moved to Feasterville to raise his family and obtained employment over the years at American Meter, Thiokol Corporation and Pennwalt Corporation, where he retired in 1988.

In 1961, while living in Feasterville, he became an active member of the Feasterville Fire Company. During his time with the fire company, he served in the capacity of trustee, secretary, president and assistant fire chief. In earlier years, his home was used as a call center for dispatching the fire equipment. In 2013, the fire company dedicated a fire truck in his honor, and he proudly rode in the Fourth of July parades in that truck. He also served one year as the grand marshal of the annual Fourth of July parade in Feasterville. In 1998, Joe was the recipient of the volunteer of the year award by Lower Southampton Township.

At the time of his death, Joe was the oldest life member of the fire company. As a member of the fire company said, "Rest easy, Joe. We have it now. You taught us well."

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, in 1982, and by his sister, Anna Marie Jordan, in 2018. In 1989, he married Louise Doelling. He and Louise began splitting their time between Feasterville and Inverness, Florida. While being a snowbird in Florida, he enjoyed taking Caribbean cruises and attending the Phillies spring training in Clearwater. He was an avid fan of both the Phillies and Eagles.

Joe is survived by his three children, Cheri (Gerald) Miller of Novato, California, Patricia (John) Kelly of Bristol, and Daniel (Pamela) Lanzendorfer of Furlong; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 West County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, foll-owed by a procession by the Feasterville Fire Company to the grave site, where a brief service will be conducted. All COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Feasterville Fire Company, which extended much sup-port to Joe over the years, at 20 Irving Place, Feasterville, PA 19053.

