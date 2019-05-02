Services Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd 18944 Rte 286 Hwy E Hillsdale , PA 15746 (814) 743-6833 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Peles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph John Peles

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph John Peles, age 83, from Indiana, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2019.

Joseph was the son of Joseph Odary and Helen Rose (Revak) Peles; he was born on Sept. 10, 1935, in Glen Campbell.

Joseph was the owner and operator of surface and deep mines for his entire career in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland. In the 1970s and 1980s, Joseph parlayed his business proficiency into successful Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania real estate ventures. He also purchased and renovated to historic status the Indiana Train Station, which he converted into a dining destination for many years. Joseph continued his cooking passion at home, ranging from gourmet to traditional favorites such as halushki and perogies. He also baked memorable apple pies that he entered in the Indiana County Fair.

Joseph's most recent accomplishment was initiating Maryland Energy Resources, LLC with his family. He devoted his heart and soul to this coal deep mining project by raising money from investors, permitting and opening the mine and then selling the project to a publicly-traded company. His efforts gained accolades from his peers, investors and the Maryland Bureau of Mines.

Joseph had many hobbies throughout his life. In his youth, he raced the Late Model No. 10 car at Marion Center, Hummingbird, Latrobe, Houtzdale and Mahaffey race tracks. His log cabin home is filled with many trophies from his on-track heroics. He acquired his pilot's license, including an instrument rating, and enjoyed flying his Piper Cherokee Arrow single-engine airplane. One of his proudest aviation accomplishments was flying to the Bahamas. He was an avid bike rider and would trek 50- to 100-mile trails throughout scenic Pennsylvania. Joseph enjoyed listening to polka music on Sunday mornings, then watching NASCAR racing. In his day, he was quite the elegant polka dancer at the various local halls.

Joseph loved to travel. He cherished treating his children and then his grandchildren to Disney World. His favorite was the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Review. He also spent many family vacations in the Caribbean. Driving his motorhome brought him many fond memories, including trips to Gettysburg with his grandchildren. One of his favorite places to visit was his townhouse home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He loved the climate, look and feel of the desert. Joseph was fascinated by his heritage. He journeyed to Poland, researched and discovered his ancestors and their accomplishments.

He is survived by his three children, Paulette Peles Howe and husband John of Winchester, Massachusetts, Joseph D. Peles and wife Heather of Paradise Valley, Arizona, and Gregory B. Peles and wife Barb of Indiana, Pa.; and his ex-wife, Virginia Peles of Indiana, the mother of his children. Joseph adored his grandchildren, Alexandra Howe, John Howe, Joey Peles, Teddy Peles, Katie Peles and Abigail Neal.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, brother Nestor Peles and three sis-ters, Lillian Katchmer, Elaine McMullen and Patricia "Honey" Buterbaugh.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. 18944 Rt. 286 Highway E., Hillsdale. On Monday, May 6, 2019, there will be a one-hour visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service officiated by Fr. Vasyl Radar. Interment will follow at the Peles Cemetery in Glen Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, his children have established a scholarship in his honor at the Indiana County Technology Center for graduating seniors for initial career expenses or continued education. Donations can be made to the Joseph J. Peles Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o S&T Bank, 324 N. Fourth St., Indiana, PA 15701. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 3 to May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries