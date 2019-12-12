Home

Joseph Kelly Elliott


1965 - 2019
Joseph Kelly Elliott Obituary
Joseph Kelly Elliott, 54, of Leechburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 1965, in Bridgeton, New Jersey, the son of late Veilon and Shirley Sherwood Elliott.
He loved to hunt, fish, listen to music and play his guitar, and enjoyed teaching his daughter to play the guitar. He enjoyed life and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lorrie Bazella-Elliott; three daughters, Ashley Bazella, Kelly Elliott and Holly Elliott, all of Leechburg; two brothers, Jeff Elliott of Mahaffey and Bill Elliott of DuBois; and two sisters, Nancy Elliott and Betty Elliott, both of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Vicky Shank and Lisa Bair.
All funeral arrangements were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. To view and send online condolences, visit http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 13, 2019
