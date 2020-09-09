Joseph P. Dudek, 83, of Arcadia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Joe was born on Feb. 20, 1937, to Michael and Julia (Stojak) Dudek in Arcadia.
Joe started working out of high school in Willoughby, Ohio, for Penetryn Systems until 1983, when he and his family returned to Arcadia. Joe then worked in the trucking industry until his retirement in 2000.
Joe enjoyed listening to his polkas, working in his yard and vegetable garden, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, doing word searches and jigsaw puzzles and playing computer solitaire. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Joe was a happy-go-lucky man and always willing to lend a hand.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra J. (Creek) Dudek of Arcadia, and daughters Jennifer A. Smith and husband Bryon of Glen Campbell, Tara P. Johns and husband Frank of Glen Campbell and Amy N. Hershey and husband Kevin of Harrisburg; six grandchildren; Austin D. Smith, Dillon M. Smith, Nicholas P. Johns, Dominic M. Johns, Wesley J. Hershey and Zachary D. Hershey; and one brother; Alex "Spook" Dudek; along with several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by dear family friend Priscilla Keener who has been there through it all. Joe's faithful K-9 companion, Harley, will miss their walks around the farm.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, George, John, Stan and Henry Dudek.
Friends will be received on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave. Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated with Fr. James Morley Celebrant, at 11 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, Glen Campbell.
Interment will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Glen Campbell.
