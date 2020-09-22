Joseph Robert Bugay, 84, of Rossiter, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born in Gipsy on Jan. 14, 1936, a son of the late Joseph Bugay and Anna (Koker) Bugay.
Mr. Bugay is a member of the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Rossiter.
On Feb. 13, 1958, he married his sweetheart, Norma Jean Jenary. They have enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Joe worked in the coal industry for most of his career, which ranged from being a mechanic on heavy equipment to drilling shot holes for Stockdale Mine Supply.
He thoroughly enjoyed hunting every year, making wine and going to auctions to collect odds and ends. Traveling with his wife on cruises to Alaska, the Bahamas and the Caribbean, and going to casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New York were among his favorite pastimes.
In addition to his wife, Norma, he is survived by one brother, Rev. Father Stephen Bugay of Blairsville; five sisters, Mary Dudek of Gipsy, Margaret Yanik of Asheville, North Carolina, Dorothy Jablunovski and husband Phillip of Indiana, Pa., Betty Bugay of Gipsy, and Susan Worth and husband Paul of Quitman, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Joseph Robert Bugay, Jr.; and three brothers, Michael Bugay, George Bugay and John Bugay.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of the Resurrection in Rossiter, celebrated by his brother, Rev. Father Stephen Bugay. Interment will follow at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Rossiter.
