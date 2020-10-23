Joseph William Volchko, Jr., 81, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born on October 21, 1939, in Crucible, a son of the late Joseph William Volchko, Sr. and Elizabeth Evangeline (Sabo) Volchko.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army for seven years.
On May 30, 1960, he married the love of his life, Diana Kay Dennison. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Joe's happiest moments were being surrounded by his five children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He always said that "simplicity" is the key to happiness. Enjoy the simple things in life and take time to enjoy family and friends. There was never any doubt he loved his family with every inch of his heart. Papa Joe touched so many lives.
Joe loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed watching the deer through his kitchen window. Each morning, he would read his Bible and watch for deer.
One of his most notable traits was his homemade pierogies, beautiful wedding cakes, as well as the famous Ruth and Harry's" doughnuts and brownies.
In addition to his wife, Diana, he is survived by five children, William Volchko and wife Jeannine of Elizabethtown, Tammy Painter and husband Ron of Rossiter, Lisa Johnston and Steve Alexander of Alabama, Joseph Volchko and wife Leigh of Rossiter, and Scott Volchko and wife Stacy of Punxsutawney; 11 grandchildren, Tara Zimmerman, Cory Volchko and wife Jenny, Shane Volchko, Stephen Johnston and wife Hannah, Kelci Johnston, Josh Volchko, Brock Volchko, Shaina Painter, Nathan Bennett, DJ Aaron and Randy Clark; 11 great grandchildren; and one sister, Victoria (Volchko) Barker of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Gerald Volchko, Sherri Harding and Mary Kay Volchko.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Doug Wolfe.
Interment will follow at Devers Cemetery.
