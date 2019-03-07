Josephine E. Helman, 84, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at home.



Josephine was born on May 10, 1934, in Punxsutawney to the late John and Rose (Jose) Long.



She was a member of Ss. Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church.



Josephine was very active and enjoyed being with her family. She was a licensed judge for amateur boxing events for many years. She loved going to the casinos with her friends and adored her cat, Frankie.



She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Helman.



Josephine is survived by three sons, Joseph Helman and wife Donna and John Helman, all of Punxsutawney, and James Helman of Panic; three grandchildren, Amanda and Cheyenne Helman and Nicole Dinger; one great-grandchild, Gunnor Tierney.



In addition to her husband Thomas, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Thomas.



Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.



A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, with Fr. William Laska as Celebrant.



Private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary