Josephine Raenell (Denton) Martin, 67, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, while a patient at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1952, to the late Rass and Catherine Ruth (Jackson) Denton in Punxsutawney.
She graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the Class of 1970.
Josephine married Richard Leroy Martin Sr., on Jan. 14, 1972, in Big Run; Richard preceded her in passing on Jan. 19, 2003.
She worked at the Reynoldsville Medical Center for almost 30 years. She then began working at O'Bryon Eye Associates, where she stayed until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of the Bollinger Church in Reynoldsville.
Josephine was a very hard worker and an avid Steelers fan who always planned her schedule around their next game.
She is survived by one daughter, Ruth C. (Philip K.) Guest of Reynoldsville; one son, Rich Martin of Reynoldsville; five grandchildren, Ayden, Elaine, Marlie, William and Michael; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Josephine was preceded in passing by two sisters, Donna Martin and Linda Depp.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Desire Cemetery, Desire, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the at www.kidney.org/support. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 14, 2020