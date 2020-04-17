|
Joyce Lynn Cross passed into her eternal home on April 9, 2020, at her residence.
Joyce was born on Aug. 1, 1962, in Punxsutawney. Joyce was the daughter of Fred DeHaven and the late Viola (Weaver) DeHaven.
Joyce graduated from Ithaca High School, New York. She later moved to Binghamton, New York, and Edicott, New York. As a child, Joyce enjoyed her summer vacations in Punxsutawney, visiting her family. One of Joyce's favorite times was attending the Groundhog Day celebration. Joyce longed to return to Punxsutawney.
Joyce is survived by her father, Fred DeHaven of Williamsport; sister Elizabeth DeHaven of Canton, Michigan; son Steven Piros of North Carolina; daughter Tiffany (Theodore) Kemak of Willet, New York; daughter Lisa Widdall (Matt Ward) of Castle Creek, New York; and daughter Amy (Devon) Ramondino of Endicott, New York.
Joyce has 10 grandchildren, Damien, Alex, Hailey, Owen, Teddy, Elizabeth, Weston, Michael, Anthony and Gabriella.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Viola (Weaver) DeHaven; her grandparents, Randell and June DeHaven and Duane and Esther Weaver; and uncles Richard Weaver and John Allenbaugh.
Joyce loved the outdoors, her cats and especially her dog, Sadie.
Ron Yurecka of The Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Endicott, New York.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 18, 2020