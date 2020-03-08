Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Smicksburg Methodist Church
Juanita Louise Alabran


1958 - 2020
Juanita Louise Alabran Obituary
Juanita Louise Alabran, 61, of Smicksburg, passed away on March 7, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1958, to Clyde and Amber (Fairman) Heitzenrater in Salem, New Jersey.
Juanita worked as a caregiver and was a member of Smicksburg Methodist Church.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, watching the Steelers and collecting Peanuts memorabilia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Juanita is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lewis M. Alabran; son Matthew M. (Jacquelyn) Alabran of Evans City; daughter Amy (Kevin) Barnes of Ford City; and five grandchildren, Violet, Lukas, Jacob, Bianca and Jayda.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Isaac.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Smicksburg Methodist Church, with Rev. Rick Butler officiating.
Burial will take place in the Smicksburg Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 9, 2020
