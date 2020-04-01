|
Juanita M. "Neet" (Villella) Bell, 85, of Indiana, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, where she joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed on at Indiana Square, where she had resided for the past several years. While her life and voice were dimmed by Alzheimer's Disease, her commitment to the Lord remained true.
Juanita was born in Walston, Jefferson County, on Jan. 24, 1935. She was a daughter of the late Anthony Villella and Mary Martzlof) Villella. Neet married the love of her life, Hobart V. Bell, on June 29, 1957. They were married nearly 63 years.
Juanita was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a surgical nurse at Punxsutawney Hospital, then as a private duty nurse in Indiana. After raising her children she returned to nursing at Indiana Hospital as an orthopedic nurse.
Neet also worked alongside her husband at the Executive House Furniture Store in Indiana, where she was a self-taught interior designer who specialized in draperies.
Juanita focused on her family and her faith. She loved to read her Bible and sing. Her favorite Scripture was Psalm 27, and her favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art." She was a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Clymer.
Neet was an excellent cook whose talent was making specialty dishes for her family and friends. She loved to entertain and would often make a dish that would have everybody talking.
Juanita and Hobart included their family in nearly everything they did. They celebrated birthdays and holidays together. They traveled on vacations together taking several European trips, various locations in the U.S. and two trips to the Holy Land. In short, they had a very close and loving family. Juanita especially loved her close relationship with her four granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, Hobart V. Bell Sr., Juanita is survived by her children: Cindy Shirley (Sam) and Hobart Bell Jr. (Wendy) all of Indiana. Her four granddaughters are: Abigail Middler (Dr. Matthew Middler); Hannah Shirley and Jessica and Julia Bell. She is also survived by her sister, Dolores Carter (Hugh), Wernesrville, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the following siblings: Dr. John Villella; Dr. Jacob Villella; and Anthony, James and William Villella; Sara Leatherwood; Nettie McQuowan and Frances DeFazio.
Dr. Pastor Daryl Jeffers will officiate her funeral service. Burial will be at the Oliveburg Cemetery, Oliveburg. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service arrangements are private. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting the Bell Family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 11394 Route 286 Hwy E., Clymer, PA 15728 or to the Independent Baptist Church, 123 Bridge St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 2, 2020