More Obituaries for Judith McGinnis
Judith Claire "Judy" McGinnis


1950 - 2020
Judith Claire "Judy" McGinnis Obituary
Judith (Judy) Claire McGinnis, 69, of Punxsutawney, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, surrounded by her friends and family.
The daughter of Geraldine McGinnis and Edward J. McGinnis, Judy was born on July 20, 1950, in Punxsutawney.
Raised in Punxsutawney, she married Charles H. Dobson. They had two children, Brianne and Philip Dobson.
She graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1968 and matriculated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Once both of her children graduated school, she moved to Davidson, North Carolina, and worked as the membership services coordinator at the Lake Norman YMCA. She loved spending her days on Lake Norman, gardening, painting, spending quality time with her friends and going to Isle of Palms in South Carolina.
Judy is survived by her two children, Brianne and Philip Dobson. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Lee Bond of Mystic, Connecticut, Anne Gallitte of Lewes, Delaware, Patricia McGinnis of San Francisco, Ellen (Daniel) Vendel of Mayville, New York, Dr. Kathleen (Jeffrey) McGinnis-Fu of Macungie; and her brother, Edward McGinnis, Jr. (Marilyn) of Punxsutawney.
In addition to her family, she is survived by and was close with caregivers Virginia Strano, Donna Repine, Marie Lotito, Judy Busard, Laurie Stankewich and Chrissy White, most of whom provided in-home care for her the past five years.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where friends will be received on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. There will be a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. that evening.
A mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. at Saints Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church in Punxsutawney, with celebrant Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
